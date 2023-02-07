By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A new European Union law imposing restrictions on imports of commodities linked to deforestation could sideline small farmers who cannot afford the high costs of compliance rules, the head of the Round Table on Oil said. of Sustainable Palma (RSPO) on Tuesday.

Joseph D’Cruz told Reuters that larger members certified by the RSPO would not face difficulties in complying with EU requirements, as its certification standards already prohibit deforestation and conversion of primary forests.

“There is a human, social and development cost that smaller and marginal producers may be forced to bear for the EU deforestation regulation to be implemented in the way it is now being configured,” the RSPO CEO said in an interview.

The EU agreed in December to a new deforestation regulation that requires companies to submit a “due diligence” statement showing when and where their commodities were produced and provide “verifiable” information that they were not grown on land cleared after 2020, under risk of heavy fines.

The regulation was welcomed by environmentalists as an important step in protecting forests, as deforestation is responsible for around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The law will apply to palm oil, soybeans, beef, timber, cocoa and coffee and some derivative products.

Small sustainable producers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, who benefit most from access to premium markets, will not be able to sell to the EU because they lack a supply chain that can demonstrate traceability from the farm to the European market, D’Cruz said .

More than seven million smallholders around the world grow palm oil for a living, according to RSPO data. In Indonesia and Malaysia, the main producers, smallholders account for about 40% of the total palm oil production area.

The two countries have accused the EU of blocking market access to their palm oil, with Malaysia saying it could halt exports to the bloc.

MARKET SHARE

Activists have accused the palm oil industry of rampant deforestation of Southeast Asia’s rainforests and abuse of workers’ rights for years, although the RSPO has addressed these issues in its certification criteria.

The market share of RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil has remained at 19.8% for years, due to stagnant demand for the more expensive certified product, especially in price-sensitive markets such as India and China.

RSPO is focusing on opportunities in India and China, where consumer perceptions of sustainability are changing, D’Cruz said.

“When those perceptions change, I think demand will reach a tipping point and start to grow significantly.”