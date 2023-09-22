Home page politics

Thick smoke rises over Nagorno-Karabakh. © —/Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/AP/dpa

The EU is shocked at the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. Security guarantees for ethnic Armenians are now being demanded in a telephone conversation at top level. The question is what will happen next with business between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Baku – After the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the EU is demanding security guarantees for the Armenians living there. EU Council President Charles Michel made it clear in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that his country must ensure that ethnic Armenians are respected and have a future in Azerbaijan, a senior EU official said on Thursday. Conditions for safe and voluntary departure must be created for those who wanted to leave Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan: Aleyev rejects mediation – dilemma for EU

Aliyev rejected international mediation in the conflict and reiterated that the military operation was justified. Azerbaijan was now interested in continuing the “reintegration” of the area and would consider an amnesty for those who had laid down their arms.

Michel is said to have said that there had already been discussions about different options. The means that the government in Azerbaijan used were simply unacceptable. According to EU diplomats, the options range from summoning the ambassador to suspending cooperation formats and sanctions.

The issue is explosive for the EU because it actually wants to further expand gas transactions with the country on the Caspian Sea in order to become independent of Russian energy supplies. According to a declaration of intent signed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Aliyev in the summer of 2022, the delivery volume for the EU should be at least 20 billion cubic meters per year from 2027. This year, around twelve billion cubic meters of gas are expected to flow, after only around eight billion cubic meters in previous years.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Decades-long struggle between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan had attacked the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Caucasus Mountains, which is predominantly inhabited by Armenians, with rockets and artillery since Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, the militarily inferior Armenians gave up. Many of them now fear being driven from their homeland or becoming the target of Azerbaijani violence. According to Armenian media, at least 200 people have been killed and more than 400 others injured as a result of the new fighting.

During talks between the winner and loser on Thursday in the city of Yevlax, among other things, “issues of the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh” were discussed, said the presidential administration of authoritarian Azerbaijan.

The two ex-Soviet republics Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. In the last Karabakh war in 2020, Azerbaijan, which was well-armed thanks to oil and gas revenues, already conquered large parts of the region. The fighting at that time lasted six weeks and resulted in 6,500 deaths.

The Christian Orthodox Armenians have traditionally relied on Russia as a protective power, but many currently feel abandoned by Moscow. Azerbaijan, which is predominantly Muslim, relies on Türkiye’s support. (Ansgar Haase)