European Union (EU) foreign ministers agreed on Monday (24) to grant Ukraine a first installment of 1.4 billion euros from the extra profits generated by Russian assets blocked by sanctions, which will be used to buy military material for defense against Russia, bloc sources confirmed to EFE Agency.

This will be legally possible thanks to the constructive abstention of Hungary, which until now had blocked the issue, diplomatic sources reported.

Other diplomatic sources explained that the Council based its decision on an interpretation of EU law that Hungary could not comment on an instrument to which it is not contributing.

The EU had already reached an agreement to use the extra income generated by Russian assets linked to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine to pay for military support for Kiev, so these are not funds contributed by individual member states.

But now it was necessary to implement this decision, which was vetoed by Hungary and other countries, to finance military aid to Ukraine through the European Mechanism for Peace (MEAP).

Unanimity is necessary for EU foreign policy decisions.

Arriving at Monday’s ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said he would propose to the Council a legal method to bypass Hungary’s veto and allow Ukraine to benefit, already next week, from the extra proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

“I hope ministers approve the proposal,” Borrell told reporters.

Borrell explained that EU treaties provide “legal ways forward, even if some member states do not want to participate.”

“We consider that since Hungary was not involved in the decision, there is no need for its involvement in the implementation,” he said.

Specifically, he said that it is about mobilizing 2.5 billion euros, of which the first installment – 1.4 billion euros – “will be sent next week”, while the second “a few months later”.

“This money cannot remain idle, it needs to be used, and we have a legal procedure to avoid any blockage. We will discuss this,” said Borrell

He hoped to prevent Hungary from blocking money to Ukraine from the proceeds of Russian assets, as it is doing with up to seven legal acts that would allow it to disburse 6.6 billion euros to finance lethal and non-lethal equipment for the country. invaded.

Of this total, 4.5 billion come from the special tranche created for Ukraine in the MEAP, and another 1.5 billion refer to three tranches of the same fund that Hungary has repeatedly vetoed (one of 500 million and another of 1 billion).

Finally, there are another 600 million euros retained that were not used from the 1 billion euros that made up the so-called second financing channel for military support to Ukraine, intended to cover joint purchases, and that were therefore returned to the MEAP. (With EFE Agency)