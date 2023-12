European Council President Charles Michel made the announcement, indicating a change in Hungary's position on Ukraine and Moldova's accession negotiations. | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union (EU) leaders agreed this Thursday (14), during their summit in Brussels, to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

“The European Council has decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova”, informed the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, through the social network X, in which he indicated that they also granted candidate status to Georgia and that they will start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina “as soon as the necessary degree of compliance with the accession criteria is achieved”.

In this sense, he added that the European Council invited the European Commission to present a report before March to support this decision.

“A clear sign of hope for its people and for our continent”, declared Michel.

The announcement indicates that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who had been opposing Ukraine's accession negotiations, has changed his mind, as the process for new countries to enter the EU needs to be authorized by all members of the bloc. .

Orbán had said this week that “there is no reason to discuss anything because the preconditions [para a entrada ucraniana] were not fulfilled.”

He pointed to justifications such as the war, triggered by the invasion of Russia (an ally of the Hungarian prime minister), corruption and the alleged persecution of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine for the veto.

It is not yet known exactly what led Orbán to change his position, but on Wednesday night (13) the European Commission decided to release around 10 billion euros in funds for Hungary. (With EFE Agency)