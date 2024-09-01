“Politically I am also happy with the appointment of Fitto” because “we clashed” but “I can’t deny that Despite the contradictions, the difficulties, the fibrillations, even public clashes that we had on the management of the PNRR at the end he was a reliable interlocutor“. He said it Antonio Decaro, Democratic MEPformer mayor of Bari and former president of Anci, asked about the indication of Raffaele Fitto to be European Commissioneryesterday evening in Piazza Orologio in Ginosa (Taranto) during the presentation of the book “Nation Europe” by Repubblica journalist Claudio Tito. The event, part of the Enea Experience Odyssey festival, promoted by the Magna Grecia Awards and dedicated to civil, social, political issues and the fight against organized crime and mafias.

“You will remember when they took away the 13 billion euros of the 40 billion destined for the Municipalities and they moved them to RePower”, Decaro stressed, adding: “I still haven’t understood why it happened but I made a pact with Fitto which was to return those 13 billion“. So Fitto can do well in Europe? “In my opinion, yes – Decaro replied – In the end we found 13 billionI continued the work I had begun with the previous governments to simplify authorisations and post-tender procedures”.

“I hope (Fitto ed.) can do wellthen we are far away on the vision of the country, we are far away on the vision of Europe, but a European commissioner had to nominate the government and I believe that Fitto is not the prototype of the sovereignist-populist. He comes from the Christian Democrats and I think he is someone you can talk to”, concludes the MEP.