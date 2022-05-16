The European Commission has sharply lowered its economic growth forecast for the Eurozone this year from 4.0% to 2.7%, while raising inflation expectations to 6.1%, a consequence of the impact of the war in Ukraine. .

In the previous forecast, published before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Commission revealed the expectation of robust growth as part of the major stimulus of post-pandemic recovery.

For this reason, the Commission states that the cut “must be interpreted in the context of stimulating economic growth in the spring and summer (northern hemisphere) of last year”.

The Commission highlights the huge impact that the situation in Ukraine will have on economic performance for both the common currency area and the European Union (EU) as a whole.

For the entire EU (including the eight countries that have not adopted the euro as their currency), the Commission also forecast growth of 4.0% in February, which has now been reduced to 2.7%, the same rate announced for the Eurozone.

The drastic reduction in expectations is in line with the projection announced in April by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for a 2.8% growth in the Eurozone this year.

“There is no doubt that the EU economy is facing a period of challenges because of the war,” Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. He considers that the main negative factor is “the rise in energy prices”.