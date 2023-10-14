From the chaos of American politics to the polemical attacks in Poland, up to the unprecedented caution of the Italian government regarding weapons. Almost 20 months after the invasion of Ukraine, spies of the feared Western “fatigue” are multiplying, especially in Europe.

For some countries, the resolute commitments of recent months have already given way to conditionals or even, in the case of Warsaw, to confrontation with Kiev. A drift that for the moment is limited to rhetoric, but is starting to cast some shadows on Ukrainian prospects on the battlefield and on other fronts.

The uncertainty comes primarily from the United States. For allies, the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House makes it increasingly difficult to ignore the possibility of a change in Washington’s positions. A possibility that emerged forcefully in the negotiations to avoid the “shutdown” of US federal agencies, in which aid to Ukraine was (temporarily) sacrificed on the altar of a compromise with the most intransigent wing of the Republican Party. A solution however rejected by right-wing deputies, who took the unprecedented decision to remove their own Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

In Italy, the words of Giorgia Meloni and her Defense Minister caused some stir, as they held back the promise of a new military aid package citing the limited availability of resources and “the tiredness of public opinion”. «There is a continuous request from the Ukrainian side for aid, we need to verify what we are able to give compared to what they would need», Guido Crosetto said bluntly. The approaching elections seem to have already convinced several European leaders to take a stand against the sending of weapons. This was the case of Robert Fico, fresh winner of the elections in Slovakia, but also of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who even announced the suspension of military aid after a dispute with Kiev over cereal imports.

The unexpected Atlanticist

But on the Allied front there are also those who do not suffer from this “fatigue”. In fact, in recent months an unexpected supporter of the line of resoluteness has emerged: Emmanuel Macron. The French president, who in 2019 proclaimed the “brain death” of NATO, has recently relaunched himself as champion of the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance.

Long skeptical about the possibilities of expanding the European Union and NATO, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine seems to have convinced Macron to change his line. In a watershed speech held in Bratislava, he opened up for Kiev’s entry into NATO, admitting that he had ignored warnings from Eastern European countries about Vladimir Putin’s intentions. “I think sometimes we’ve missed the opportunity to listen,” he said in his May 31 speech. “That time is over and today these voices must become our voices.” At the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, France supported Kiev’s entry into the Alliance after the war, distinguishing itself from the reticence of the United States and Germany. Macron also joined the G7 commitment to offer Ukraine long-term security guarantees and announced the supply of long-range Scalp missiles.

A French “zeitenwende”, as theEconomist, recalling the “turning point” announced by Olaf Scholz in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Where for the German chancellor the historic change was on military spending, for Macron the novelty concerns the position on the enlargement of the Union, as well as of NATO. “The question for us is not whether we should expand,” Macron said in Bratislava, “but how we should do it.”

Enlarge the Union

Together with the immigration dossier, the topic of enlargement was at the top of the agenda of the two summits held last week in Granada: that of the 45 heads of state and government of the European political community and that of the leaders of the EU alone.

During the informal summit, EU leaders discussed the timing and reforms needed for the possible membership of Ukraine, Moldova and other countries. In previous weeks, European Council President Michel had spoken of 2030 as a possible date for the entry of new member states, a goal that many observers find unrealistic. In the final communiqué, we read that “enlargement is a geostrategic investment in peace, security and prosperity”, but there is no reference to specific countries such as Ukraine. Rather, the text speaks of “reforms” that aspiring members must implement.

There are still many issues to be resolved in order to enlarge the Union. First of all the economic one: the accession of Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkan countries would have an estimated cost of 256 billion euros. The balance within the Union would change, in which many states that currently receive more funds from the EU than they pay would become net contributors. A significant problem would concern the Common Agricultural Policy, given the size of Ukrainian agricultural land. Before the war these, according to data cited by the Center for European Policy Studies, were larger than the entire Italian territory. By including Ukraine, experts warn, the CAP budget will have to be increased drastically.

From a political point of view, reforms will also be necessary. According to a study presented by France and Germany, enlargement will have to be accompanied by an expansion of majority voting in almost all decisions of member states, in parallel with a strengthening of the rules to defend the rule of law. The report, presented in September by the European Affairs ministers of the EU’s two most influential countries, calls for greater powers to block transfers to member states that violate rule of law rules. In Granada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a review of the way the EU decides, saying that “we must be able to take important decisions only with a qualified majority” rather than with the unanimity of all EU leaders.

The agreement on migrants

An issue that also emerged strongly on the other key theme of the summit, that of migration. Poland and Hungary reiterated their opposition to the agreement reached in the previous days on the “missing piece” of the immigration and asylum policy reform, which has been in the works for years. The proposal provides for faster procedures for asylum requests and more binding rules for the distribution of refugees within the EU.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, the decision had to be taken by consensus and not by a qualified majority, as instead happened. “After this there is no possibility of reaching any kind of compromise and agreement on migration… because legally we were raped. If you were raped, legally, forced to accept something you didn’t like, how could you find a compromise and an agreement? It would be impossible,” Orban said. Even Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, in the midst of the election campaign, said that it is not possible to accept “mass illegal immigration”, which is “a diktat from Brussels and Berlin”.

In the end, migration was excluded from the final communiqué, which mentioned the other topic on the agenda, the enlargement of the Union. Charles Michel instead spoke about it in his statement, in which the President of the European Council said that it is “a European challenge that requires a European response” and that member states will not allow “traffickers to decide who enters the EU ».

However, Giorgia Meloni expressed satisfaction with the agreement, who during the summit held a 40-minute meeting with Scholz, without their respective staff. «These are very intense conversations in which we found a very pragmatic understanding. We are both very happy that we managed to reach agreement on the last fundamental piece of European asylum law. The reform has become possible”, said Scholz, shielding himself on the issue of funding for NGOs (“parliament decided them, not me”). “I think we will be able to guarantee in a very practical way that we do not work against each other, but with each other,” added the German chancellor, who at the press conference was keen to underline how the agreements with Tunisia, strongly desired by Rome, represent a fair model, to be extended to other Mediterranean countries as well.

According to Meloni, the refusal of Poland and Hungary is linked to an “old perception” due to a “specificity, even geographical” of the two countries, whose leaders have been close to Meloni at other times. This specificity, according to Meloni, would not allow us to see how “the real battle is the one on the external dimension”. The Prime Minister also asked for funding for African countries. According to Meloni, Scholz «is aware that the Italian strategy is the only one that can be effective: he told me that we must continue with this work in Tunisia».

The next appointment will be in November in Berlin, for the signing of the Action Plan between Italy and Germany. A goal that will inevitably recall the Quirinale Treaty, signed in 2021 by Macron and the then Prime Minister, Mario Draghi.

“Dangerous situation”

Also present in Granada was Volodymyr Zelensky, who took part in the summit of the European Political Community, launched by Macron after the outbreak of the war in order to also bring together countries outside the perimeter of the European Union. Despite the ongoing “political storm” in the United States, the Ukrainian president said he has “confidence in America.” “This is a strong people, a strong society, strong institutions, strong democratic energy,” Zelensky said, admitting however that the situation in the United States is “dangerous” and that “it is a difficult period.”

According to Macron, Ukraine will be able to continue to count on European support. “There is a very deep, very strong commitment because we all know that we are talking about Europe and the very possibility of lasting peace on our continent”, assured Macron, who was keen to underline: “We have no right to be tired” .