They can be purchased in the United States electric cars taking advantage of a specific law on tax credit, just passed to the Senate. But not all cars will be affordable at this discount – only those built in North America and with locally extracted minerals they will have the honor of ending up on the list, reducing it quantitatively.

The thing, as it was imaginable, the European Union did not like it and to car manufacturers located on this continent. “We think it is discriminatory, particularly towards European products compared to American ones. Obviously this would mean that the law is incompatible with WTO rulesEuropean Commission spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer said. Indeed, making European and American electric cars unmatched under the umbrella of the World Trade Organization would be a precedent not to be underestimated in the relationship between two continents, which have often backed each other.

Joe Biden’s goal is to combat the dependence of the United States on China in the mining sector. The Chinese are the world leaders in this regard, and indeed lead the trade in electric car batteries. The current geopolitical situation is unprecedented: after many years of trade liberalization and a broad push towards globalization, it seems that the great world powers are trying to shut off certain taps for fear of the formation of monopolies. Car manufacturers have followed these trends, and in fact the large groups can boast production plants on various continents, even in the United States; but according to them there would be no way, in a short time, to find valid alternatives to the minerals processed within the 50 American states.

As has been clearly pointed out by the European Union, the tax credit for the purchase of electric cars is of absolute interest to European manufacturers, because the United States remains a large market for many brands. But if the rules of engagement were to get worse, it wouldn’t be just China that would lose. The car lobby will try to broaden the field of mining, including NATO allies, Japan, Korea and Australia (at least) to avoid other unpleasant surprises. From 2023, in fact, no car with Chinese chips or components will be able to obtain the discount.