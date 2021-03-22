V.or important EU meetings, Turkey often sends signals of détente – this time it was the other way around. When the EU foreign ministers arrived in Brussels on Monday, they were accompanied by news of Turkey’s withdrawal from the UN convention, which is supposed to protect women from violence. Jean Asselborn from Luxembourg, the EU’s longest-serving foreign minister, remembered how proud Turkey was when the convention was signed in Istanbul ten years ago.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“Absolutely incomprehensible” he called Erdogan’s decree, especially since every day a woman loses her life because of domestic violence in Turkey. “It’s a way back to the Middle Ages. This is not the way we need to be able to rebuild normal relations with Turkey, ”said the Social Democrat Asselborn, once a great supporter of accession negotiations with Ankara.

“Absolutely the wrong signs”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke of “light and shadow” in relation to Turkey. The situation in the eastern Mediterranean has eased. Turkey has withdrawn its drilling and exploration vessels from the areas claimed by the Republic of Cyprus and Greece; that had led to considerable tension last year. But the SPD politician also said that the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention and the attempt to ban the pro-Kurdish party HDP were “absolutely the wrong signs”.

His Swedish colleague Ann Linde called the action against the HDP “very worrying”. Last week the Turkish state initiated a ban procedure. Former co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016, against which the European Court of Human Rights and the European Parliament have protested.

The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell had already expressed his incomprehension about leaving the Istanbul Convention on Sunday evening. “This decision carries the risk that the protection and fundamental rights of women and girls in Turkey will be weakened,” said Borrell. This is a “dangerous signal to the world”. He called on Turkey to reverse its decision. Borrell and others set completely different signals when Erdogan announced a vague action plan to strengthen the rule of law and human rights in early March. However, the latest step only shows what diplomats have been discovering for a long time: Erdogan’s policy is primarily based on domestic political considerations, not resilient principles.

This means that there are narrow limits to a rapprochement between Turkey and the European Union. There is no doubt that there is goodwill in Brussels. For example, sanctions against other employees and subsidiaries of the Turkish state oil company TPAO, on which the heads of state and government had agreed in December, were suspended for the time being after Ankara resumed talks with Greece about the distribution of energy resources in the Mediterranean and has responded constructively to a UN Mediation in Cyprus. Even the governments in Nicosia, Athens, Paris and Vienna meanwhile support this. Of course, diplomats from these states emphasize that the sanctions are by no means off the table.