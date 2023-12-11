China presented a “formal protest” to the European Union (EU) this Monday (11), after the 27 member countries of the European bloc expressed their concerns about the human rights situation in the Asian country.

In a statement released on Saturday (9), on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the EU “recognized” China’s “advances” in “reducing poverty and improving access to health and education”, but “denounced” the “violations of civil and political rights, especially those of ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities”.

The EU cited as examples the “very serious human rights situation” in Xinjiang, with the Uyghurs, and in Tibet, where it accused China of carrying out “mass detentions, widespread surveillance, forced labor, torture, forced abortion and sterilization, control of birth rate and family separation policies, in addition to sexual and gender-based violence”.

The EU also criticized the “excessive” use of the death penalty in China, which exceeds that of “all other countries combined”, and the “harassment, intimidation and imprisonment of human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and intellectuals”. .

The Chinese regime reacted with “outrage” to the EU's statements, accusing it of “spreading a lot of false information”, “senselessly defaming China's image” and “seriously interfering in China's internal affairs”.

The Chinese regime's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said that China “is very dissatisfied and opposes such a declaration” and that the EU “must abandon its arrogance and prejudice.”

According to Mao, China “adheres to the people-centered approach and has made historic achievements in the cause of human rights.” She also stated that China “respects and protects the rights of all ethnic groups”, including freedom of “religious belief and the freedom to use and develop their own languages”, and that accusations of “genocide” or “forced labor” ” are “big lies.”

China called on the EU to “stop instrumentalizing human rights and using them as an excuse to interfere in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.”

The tension between China and the EU comes after the first face-to-face summit between the two parties since 2019 was held last week in Beijing, in which there were no major agreements on the main issues of friction, such as the trade deficit, war in Ukraine and the issue of human rights. (With EFE Agency)