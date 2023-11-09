admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/11/2023 – 13:51

The highest court of the European Union ruled this Thursday, 9th, in favor of technology giants Google, Meta and TikTok, interpreting that an Austrian law cannot subject a communication company installed in another territory to “general and abstract obligations” .

In a press release, the Court ruled that Austria’s law, which predates the EU Digital Services Act, goes against the free movement of information services, which is guaranteed by the European Commission.

The Austrian law in question is from 2021, and provides that communication platforms must monitor and remove illegal content such as hate speech, under the risk of fines if they do not comply with the requirement.

However, both Google, Meta and the owner of TikTok, the giant ByteDance, have headquarters in Ireland and according to the European Commission, Member States other than the communications service provider’s home state cannot adopt measures that apply to any provider, regardless of country of origin.