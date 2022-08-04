Home page World

Of: Christina Denk

Split

12-year-old Archie has been in a coma since April. After legal disputes, the parents now have one last wish for their son. It’s not the first case of this kind in the UK.

London – Archie was supposed to die in mid-July, then on Monday (August 1) and finally on Wednesday: the 12-year-old Briton suffered severe brain injuries during an Internet test of courage in April. Archie has been in a coma ever since. His parents repeatedly tried to prevent the machines from being switched off in court. Most recently, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled against the parents’ application.

Brain dead Archie: The parents fought for their son’s life in numerous courts

The case of 12-year-old Archie is a process that went through all judicial instances. After Archie lost consciousness on April 7 and was treated in a coma patient in a London hospital, the British judiciary ruled that the boy’s vital functions would end in mid-July. The measures include a ventilator and the administration of medication. With its decision, the judiciary followed the assessments of the doctors who had found the 12-year-old brain dead.

The parents repeatedly obtained postponements of the decision through a number of instances. The Supreme Court on Tuesday (2 August) rejected an application to continue the measures. There is no prospect of a real recovery. “His system, his organs and his heart are failing,” Appellate Judge Andrew McFarlane said on Monday. The judges expressed “great condolences” to Archie’s parents.

The shutdown, which was then planned for Wednesday, was postponed again due to the parents’ short-term application to the ECtHR, according to the British news agency PA reported. But he also dismissed the lawsuit. Such requests would only be granted in “exceptional cases”.

Archie’s mum speaks about “heartbreaking development” — not the first case in the UK

The boy’s mother said it was a “heartbreaking development” in a statement. “We will fight to the end for Archie’s right to life.” After the judgment of the ECtHR, the family now has one last wish: They want to work for a “dignified death” of their son in a hospice. On Thursday, the day after the ECtHR judgment, the family submitted a corresponding application. The hospital had given the family until 9 a.m., otherwise the machines would have been switched off at 11 a.m., reports the British Independent. Now the decision on the last wish of the family is again in the hands of the judge.

Archie’s family has recently applied for Archie to be placed in a hospice. (On the right: Archie’s mother Hollie) © Dominic Lipinski/dpa

The case is reminiscent of similar disputes over terminally ill children in Great Britain. The financially squeezed British health service tends to withdraw life support much earlier than would be the case in Germany. In Germany, for example, a woman woke up from a coma after 27 years. In addition, the wishes of parents and relatives are not taken into account to the same extent in Great Britain. What is in the best interests of the patient is often decided by judges on the recommendation of medical professionals. Also a touching story from England comes out Southampton. Here a dog helped his master in a coma. (chd/dpa/AFP)