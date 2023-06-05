“The monitoring of a Member State’s respect for values ​​and principles such as the rule of law, effective judicial protection and the independence of the judiciary is fully within its competence”

The Polish justice reform of December 2019 violates EU law. This was decided by the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling on an appeal by the European Commission against Warsaw for the failure to protect the independence of judges. “The value of the rule of law is part of the very identity of the Union as a common legal order and takes the form of principles which entail legally binding obligations for the Member States”, affirms the Court.

In today’s judgment the Court confirms that “monitoring a Member State’s respect for values ​​and principles such as the rule of law, effective judicial protection and the independence of the judiciary is fully within its competence“. He argues that “in exercising their competence in the field of organization of justice, Member States must comply with their obligations arising from Union law. They are also required to ensure that any regression, in terms of the value of the rule of law, of their legislation on the organization of justice is avoided, by refraining from adopting provisions which could compromise the independence of judges.

Subscribe to the newsletter

