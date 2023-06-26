Home page politics

Split

The European Court of Auditors publishes a special report. The EU is not fighting climate change enough, neither is Germany.

Luxembourg – The EU cuts in fight against climate change according to the assessment of its own examination authority. A lack of transparency, a lack of investment and little prospect of improvement: In a special report, the European Court of Auditors gave the fight against climate change in the EU bad marks. Germany in particular appears to be a problem child in terms of its greenhouse gas emissions.

The report was presented in Luxembourg on Monday. In it, the Court of Auditors doubts that the EU can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990, as it aims to. Of particular concern is the lack of evidence of sufficient funding to achieve the goals. “This is particularly true for the private sector,” says the report.

EU Court of Auditors sounds the alarm on climate targets – Germany a problem child

According to the Court of Auditors, spending from the EU budget per year over the period 2021-2027 is envisaged to account for less than 10% of the estimated total investment needed to meet the 2030 climate targets. The investments would therefore have to be raised to a large extent from national and private funds.

In a special report, the European Court of Auditors gave the fight against climate change in the EU bad marks. (symbol photo) © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The special report also explicitly addresses Germany, which is not doing well: According to the information, the Germany, together with Ireland and Malta, are among the countries that have not been able to achieve their greenhouse gas targets for 2020 on their own. They thus purchased 17 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in allocations for greenhouse gas emissions from other Member States that had exceeded their targets over the period 2013-2020. For comparison: According to the European Environment Agency, in 2021 Estonia had greenhouse gas emissions of around 15.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

EU Court of Auditors criticizes EU climate targets: some emissions are simply ignored

The Court of Auditors also complained that not everything was taken into account in the greenhouse gas emissions caused. According to the information, this includes emissions that would be emitted by trade and, in part, by international air and sea transport. The Court of Auditors called for all greenhouse gas emissions caused by the EU to be taken into account. “This is important as the EU is committed to leading the world in the transition to climate neutrality,” said auditor Joëlle Elvinger, according to the statement.

According to the Court of Auditors, emissions from international air and sea traffic must also be taken into account. (Iconic photo) © Boris Roessler/dpa/Iconic image

In addition, Elvinger criticized: “We need more transparency about the performance of the EU and the member states in their measures to achieve the climate and energy goals.” The auditors found little information about the actual costs that the EU budget, the national budgets and the private sector as a result of climate policy. There was also a lack of information about successful measures. It is therefore difficult to assess whether the EU will achieve its goals in a cost-effective manner.

According to the Court of Auditors, the EU still does well in a global comparison. While global emissions increased by 57 percent between 1990 and 2019, they fell by around a quarter in the EU. “This is also due to the EU’s ability to decouple emissions from economic growth,” the report said. (dpa/nz)