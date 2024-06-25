Ex Ilva, EU court: “Suspend activities if there are serious dangers to the environment and health”

“In case of pserious and relevant risks for the integrity of the environment and human health” caused by the activity of the ILVA steelworks in Taranto”the deadline for applying the protection measures provided for in the operating authorization cannot be repeatedly extended and the operation of the installation must be suspended”.

The Court of Justice of the EU writes this in a ruling relating to the steelworks, recalling how “in 2019 the European Court of Human Rights ascertained that the steelworks caused significant harmful effects on the environment and on the health of the inhabitants of the area”. “Various measures to reduce its impact have been envisaged since 2012, but the deadlines set for their implementation have been repeatedly postponed.”

Former Ilva, EU court: “It is up to the Milan court to evaluate the suspension of the activity”

“It is up to the Court of Milan to evaluate” the suspension of the activity of the ILVA steelworks in Taranto, since in the face of “serious and relevant dangers” for the environment and human health, the deadline for applying the protection measures provided for in the authorization to operate the plant cannot be repeatedly extended. The Court of Justice of the European Union underlines this in its ruling on the request presented by the Milan court.

Ex Ilva: legal, health damage assessment must be done

“The European Court of Justice decided this morning with a ruling that the assessment of health damage must be carried out as part of the issuing of the Integrated Environmental Authorisation”. Lawyer Maurizio Rizzo Striano, who represented the ‘Genitori Tarantini’ association in court at the EU Court regarding an appeal relating to the environmental issues of Acciaierie d’, tells AGI this. Italy.

Appeal presented to the Court of Milan as part of an injunction against Ex Ilva and then turned by Milan to the EU Court to have an interpretation of the Italian rules in light of community law. “The Court – adds Rizzo Striano – then decided that all toxic and polluting substances must be taken into consideration in the release procedureand therefore not just a part of them, with a limited set, and, last consideration, going beyond the question posed by the Court of Milan, the judges of the EU Court also said that extensions beyond a certain time limit are not permitted and in the event that this limit is exceeded and there is significant pollution – added the lawyer regarding the extensions that Ex Ilva obtained in The Hague – the plant’s activity must be suspended”