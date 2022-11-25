EC: EU countries intend to exclude Russian gas from contracts for joint purchases

The energy ministers of the European Union (EU) countries at an extraordinary meeting on November 24 agreed to exclude Russian gas from contracts for joint purchases, the volume of which in 2023 should be at least 15 percent of the storage capacity of member countries. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the European Commission (EC) following the meeting in Brussels.

It follows from the document that the new rules will create opportunities for EU member states to purchase gas jointly on global markets. The EC emphasizes that countries are obliged to “purchase through this mechanism 15 percent of all gas needed to fill their gas storage facilities in 2023.”

Member countries emphasized that Russian gas will be excluded from joint purchases European Commission

New Procurement Mechanism

On November 24, at an extraordinary meeting, the Energy Ministers of the EU countries agreed on a new mechanism for joint gas purchases.

This mechanism assumes that any state faced with an emergency will be able to receive gas from other countries in exchange for fair compensation.

First, the price of gas exceeds a certain level, that is, 275 euros, for two weeks. And the second is if the spread between the TTF price and the global LNG price is 58 euros or more within ten trading days Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy

Gas Price Ceiling

At a meeting on November 24, EU Energy Ministers failed to agree on a price ceiling for Russian gas – it is planned that the next meeting will be on December 13. According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, the ministers could not make a decision “that would meet the common goals of the European Commission.”

A significant part of the member states, including us, defended the point of view that it is impossible to take decisions on measures of solidarity in the gas market without, in our opinion, unlawfully interfering in the work of the gas market See also A virtual assistant reads the medication leaflet.. and an ECG application Peter Szijjarto Hungarian Foreign Minister

Szijjarto explained the postponement of the discussions by the fact that all the proposals made at the meeting were unsuccessful, since they threatened the energy security of Europe.

Limit price

The European Commission has proposed setting a price ceiling for Russian gas at $3,000 per thousand cubic meters. According to the proposals of the members of the European Commission, which were received on November 22, it is necessary to set the maximum upper price for the energy resource at the level of 275 euros per megawatt-hour.

It is noted that this measure will be valid at the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands. The price level in the market is proposed to be adjusted automatically to avoid imbalance.

The European Commission considers intervention acceptable if the price of gas exceeds the set mark for two weeks, or if the spread between the price of TTF and the global price of liquefied natural gas is 58 euros or more within 10 trading days. The mechanism can be activated from January 1, 2023, the EC indicated.