DThe asylum procedures in the EU are to be significantly tightened in view of the problems with illegal migration. At a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, a sufficiently large majority of member states voted in favor of comprehensive reform plans, as the Swedish Presidency announced on Thursday evening after hours of difficult negotiations. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said: “These were not easy decisions for everyone who is here at the table, but they were historic.”

The reform plans that have now been agreed provide for a much tougher treatment of migrants with no prospects of staying. In the future, people arriving from countries that are considered safe should come to strictly controlled reception facilities under conditions similar to detention after crossing the border. There, it would normally be checked within twelve weeks whether the applicant has a chance of asylum. If not, it should be sent back immediately.

In the negotiations, the federal government had emphatically advocated that families with children be exempted from the so-called border procedures. In order to make the breakthrough possible, however, she ultimately had to accept that this could be possible.

Draft could be softened

After the decision, Federal Interior Minister Faeser said, however, that the federal government, together with Portugal, Ireland and Luxembourg, will continue to advocate exceptions. It is also conceivable that the EU Parliament will push through changes. It has a say in the reform and will negotiate the project with representatives of the EU states in the coming months.







In addition to the tightened asylum procedures, the plans decided on Thursday also provide for more solidarity with the heavily burdened member states at the EU’s external borders. In the future, it should no longer be voluntary, but mandatory. Countries that do not want to take in refugees would be forced to pay compensation.

In addition, the reform plans should enable far-reaching cooperation projects with non-EU countries. According to the Commissioner responsible, Ylva Johansson, rejected asylum seekers could in principle also be deported to non-EU countries in the future. The only requirement should be that they have a connection to this country. What this should look like should be at the discretion of the EU member states that are responsible for the respective asylum procedure.

The federal government had to give in

The federal government had actually advocated not recognizing a pure transit stay in a third country as a connection, but only, for example, family members living in the country. However, this demand had to be abandoned during the negotiations on Thursday in order to enable an agreement on the plans for the asylum reform. Should it be decided, Italy could use it, for example, to send people coming across the Mediterranean back into the country if the government in Tunis agrees. In order to persuade them to agree, financial support could be provided.