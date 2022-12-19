The European Union will have a price cap for gas. The objections of the Netherlands, among others, to the limit to counter gas price peaks have not yet been resolved, but the other EU countries have pushed through the plan.

The Netherlands feared that the ceiling would become too low and that gas suppliers would trade Europe for better paying customers. Minister Rob Jetten therefore did not support the plan during the final negotiations in Brussels on Monday, but, like Austria, abstained from voting. Hungary was the only one to vote against. Heavyweight Germany, which has long led the resistance to the price cap, did support the plan.

The so-called market correction mechanism, which kicks in when the gas price peaks for a number of days, will come into effect much sooner than the cautious European Commission had proposed. The committee wanted to set the bar for the leading Amsterdam gas market TTF at 275 euros per megawatt hour. But that was unpalatable for many countries. In this way, the ceiling would not have been reached even with last summer's price records.

The ceiling is now set at 180 euros per megawatt hour, the energy ministers of the EU countries have agreed. It should come into effect from February 15 if gas prices break above the limit for three days or more, EU sources say.

Fruitless

Since the outbreak of the energy crisis, some EU countries have been unsuccessfully pleading for a maximum price for expensive natural gas. Such a limit should protect citizens and companies against such high peaks that they can no longer pay the bill. They eventually found enough support to push through with the plans, but it took time to win over the skeptical European Commission. Subsequently, the champions hesitated for a long time before imposing their will on the opponents, especially Germany.

Now that the price cap is in place, the way is also clear for other measures against the energy crisis. The champions of a maximum price held back as long as they did not get their way. The joint purchase of gas and the faster issuing of permits for renewable energy, on which the EU countries had actually already agreed, were therefore left behind, much to the sadness of the Netherlands.

In recent months, the Netherlands and Germany have been campaigning against a price ceiling. They fear that if Europe simply refuses to pay more than a mutually agreed maximum price, the liquefied gas tankers will head for Asia. A second fear is that if governments cap the price, consumption in Europe will skyrocket again, with the risk of shortages again.