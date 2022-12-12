Josep Borrell: EU countries failed to agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The ninth package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia is not yet ready, the leaders of the countries continue to agree on a number of issues. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the association countries could not agree on a new package of restrictions against Moscow before the meeting of the EU Council, reports RIA News.

“This meeting of the EU Council will be very long and difficult. We have sanctions against Russia on the agenda, the ninth package, we still have not reached an agreement,” said the head of European diplomacy.

Borrell hoped that the states of the community would reach an agreement by the end of the day, but noted that this may not happen, as there are issues that need to be discussed. According to him, it is difficult for countries to agree, as there are different views on anti-Russian restrictions.

Earlier it was reported that the EU wanted to expand the list of sanctioned goods prohibited from export to Russia, covering equipment that can be used by the country in the aviation and space industries. For example, the Russian Federation may ban the supply of aircraft engines and their components, as well as laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses. It was planned that the new package of restrictions will be approved on December 12.