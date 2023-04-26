RMF FM: EU countries again disagreed on the issue of joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

The countries of the European Union (EU) again disagreed on the issue of joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. About it informs Polish radio station RMF FM referring to a European diplomat.

“The supply of ammunition from the EU to Ukraine is causing more and more embarrassment,” the source said.

According to him, the tension between European states is growing because of France. Paris is blocking the agreement because it insists that all supply chains for ammunition and defense companies be European. “Even if the production is in an EU country, and the gunpowder for ammunition comes from South Korea, France does not want to agree,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that European Union countries are still arguing about plans to jointly spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to buy ammunition for Ukraine. “There are some disagreements, but I’m sure everyone understands that we are in an emergency,” he stressed, without going into details of the differences.