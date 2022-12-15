Reuters: European Union countries failed to agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

Member countries of the European Union (EU) failed to reach agreements on the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions. The fact that it was not possible to agree on a new package, with reference to diplomats, reports Reuters.

Agency sources indicate that the introduction of new restrictive measures was discussed during the negotiations, which took place on the evening of December 14.

Speaking about the current situation, one of the interlocutors of the agency noted that European countries managed to get closer to an agreement, but several countries, including Poland, still have objections. The diplomat stressed that discussions of the new package will continue on Thursday, December 15.

Earlier it became known that the European Union planned to expand the list of sanctioned goods prohibited for export to Russia, covering equipment that can be used by the country in the aviation and space industries. According to the draft of the ninth package of sanctions, Russia may be banned from supplying aircraft engines and their components, as well as laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses. New sanctions should affect not only the aviation and space industry, but also the military-industrial complex and a number of other sectors of the Russian economy.