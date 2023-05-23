The European Union (EU) is in favor of increasing the EU’s special fund to compensate for military supplies to Ukraine, as requests from countries for compensation for the supplies they have already made have reached a large amount. This was announced on May 23 in Brussels by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“Member states have presented us with bills of €10 billion, which is much more than expected,” Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of defense ministers.

Earlier, on May 17, Borrell proposed adding another €3.5 billion to Ukraine’s military aid fund. According to whistleblowers, Borrell has asked EU governments to allocate more money to the European Peace Fund, which has already provided about €4.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The fund, set up in 2021, was intended as a way for the EU to help developing countries procure military hardware. But the union of 27 participating countries re-qualified it as a fund for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The organization’s funds are separate from the EU budget, which is not allowed to finance military operations. For the period 2021-2027, the fund’s funds were calculated in the range of about €5.7 billion. Now most of them are already planned to pay compensation to EU members helping Ukraine.

At the same time, in March, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the countries of the European Union already announced the decision to consider the issue of expanding the volume of the European Peace Fund by €3.5 billion by the end of the year, as Borrell reported.

In May, at the European Conference on Defense and Security, he announced that the total EU assistance to Ukraine amounted to €16 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.