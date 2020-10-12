The foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries decided to impose sanctions due to the situation with the poisoning of Russian citizen Alexei Navalny. It is reported by TASS citing the source.

This information was confirmed in his Twitter Radio Free Europe journalist Rikard Jozwiak. According to him, the EU permanent representatives on Wednesday, October 14, will agree on the sanctions list.

Earlier on October 12, the European Union spoke about the problems with the introduction of sanctions due to the incident with Navalny. The association faced a legal problem: in order to impose sanctions against specific individuals and organizations in Russia, it is necessary to find suspects in the case. However, they are missing, and so far the EU is trying to solve this difficulty.

On October 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the Prosecutor General’s Office sent requests for legal assistance to Germany, but did not receive a response, so the investigation does not have enough materials to initiate a criminal case. The department also said that Berlin did not provide test results confirming the poisoning of the oppositionist.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin. Later, experts announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body.