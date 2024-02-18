WP: The EU is discussing alternatives to NATO if Trump wins the US elections

The authorities of the European Union (EU) countries are preparing for the possible victory of former American President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States in November. About it writes The Washington Post (WP).

As the publication's sources noted, they began to discuss the creation of structures that could complement or serve as an alternative to NATO. The publication recalled that Trump had previously said that he could “calmly watch as Russia attacks NATO allies.”

“We need to rethink what U.S. commitments to Europe and Ukraine might be,” the author writes.

During a speech at a rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump recalled one of his meetings with an unnamed European leader. According to him, in the event of an attack on a NATO country that has a duty to the alliance, he would not defend it.