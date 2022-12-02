Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun

The EU agrees on a price cap for oil from Russia. The new price should apply from next Monday (December 5).

Brussels – The EU countries have agreed on the amount of a price cap for Russian oil. Together with international partners, they want to force Russia to start selling oil to buyers in other countries for a maximum of USD 60 (around EUR 57) per barrel (159 liters) from Monday. Government representatives made a corresponding agreement after long negotiations in Brussels, as several diplomats from the German Press Agency confirmed on Friday. (nak/dpa)