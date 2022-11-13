Der Spiegel: EU countries have unanimously agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the member states of the European Union (EU) has unanimously agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran in connection with “serious violations of human rights” during anti-government protests. This is reported Der Spiegel with reference to diplomats.

The sanctions list includes 31 individuals and legal entities, including high-ranking representatives of the police and the Basij military militia, which is part of the elite military units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Personal sanctions include a ban on entry into the EU and an asset freeze.

A formal decision is to be made on Monday, November 14, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers without a second discussion.

Germany, along with eight other EU countries, presented a new package of sanctions against Iran in early November. Earlier, the EU imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and four legal entities of Iran, including the vice police. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry imposed retaliatory sanctions against EU organizations and media.