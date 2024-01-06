Home page politics

Press Split

Charles Michel wants to run in the European elections in June 2024. © Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

EU Council President Charles Michel wants to run in the upcoming European elections: “I would like to be part of the team building the European project and am running to continue to serve him.”

Brussels – EU Council President Charles Michel wants to take part in the upcoming European elections and move into the European Parliament. “I have decided to run in the European elections in June 2024,” the top politician told various Belgian media on Saturday. This means that if he is elected, he will give up his position as President of the Council. After the elections – at the end of June and beginning of July – the EU heads of state and government could then discuss a successor to the post of Council President, said the Belgian.

The country leaders would also have to decide when a successor would take office. “It is relatively easy to organize the successor,” he told the newspaper “Le Soir,” among others.

In the election on June 9th, the 48-year-old will lead the list of the liberal Belgian party Mouvement Réformateur (MR), Michel told the newspapers. 2024 is a very important election year in Europe, but also in the rest of the world. “Above all, the European project is at a crossroads and there is a need to strengthen the legitimacy of European democracy.” The former Belgian prime minister said he wanted to play an active role. “I want to be part of the team of builders of the European project and I am applying to continue to serve it.”

He wanted to conduct the election campaign in such a way that his responsibilities as President of the European Council were not compromised. The task of the EU Council President is to coordinate cooperation and summit meetings between EU countries. Michel took over the position in December 2019. He wants to carry out the office until the members of Parliament are sworn in, which is planned for July 16th. dpa