European Council President Charles Michel has decided to withdraw his candidacy in the European elections and complete his mandate, he announced to the Belgian news agency on Friday. «I don't want controversies to distract us from the essentials and damage the institution I preside over, and therefore the European project», explained Michel, admitting that he had underestimated «the extent and radicality of some negative reactions to the announcement of his candidacy ». The possible (certain) election to the European Parliament would have entailed his resignation as president of the European Council and without an agreement among the 27 on the replacement, which implies an agreement on all the new EU institutional positions within a few days of the closing of the polls in June, it could have been very probable that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would automatically take over as rotating president of the EU from 1 July (until the appointment of the new president of the European Council).

The problem is that Hungary is always at loggerheads with the EU over respect for the rule of law and hence the avalanche of criticism of Michel's choice, explicitly accused of putting his personal aspirations for new future roles before the needs of stability of the 'European Union. «My choice sparked lively media controversy. I had partly anticipated it, given the novel – audacious, some would say – aspect of my approach. But I underestimated the extent and radicality of certain negative reactions – not within the European Council but outside it – at the prospect of seeing me participate in the European campaign,” Michel told Belga. Hence the decision to «ensure my responsibility with total determination until its end»

Criticism of his candidacy

European diplomats and officials had criticized the President of the European Council's decision to run for the European Parliament. If he had been elected, Michel would have taken office in mid-July, well before his mandate which expires in November 2024.

“It's absolutely scandalous,” Andrew Duff of the European Policy Center told the Politico website. As Europe witnesses – and fights – two major wars on its doorstep, Michel's exit from one of the most important posts in the machinery of European institutions was seen as a sign that the 48-year-old Belgian was more concerned about his own prospects future and its current role.

According to six diplomats and three EU officials, his bombshell announcement risked creating a conflict of interest, as Michel would be running for one job while continuing to hold another. As a result, diplomats and politicians wondered whether it would not have been better for him to resign immediately after the European elections in June, or even before.

An official close to Michel stressed that EU leaders had not been taken by surprise by his candidacy and that they had been informed as soon as possible. “Some leaders were informed directly by him, others indirectly,” the official said, referring to emails sent from Michel's office to so-called leaders' sherpas, officials who work shoulder to shoulder with leaders on EU issues .