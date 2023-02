Council of the European Union has already forwarded 3.6 billion euros in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war | Photo: Handout/EU Council Press

The Council of the European Union (EU) approved this Thursday (2) military support of 500 million euros (R$ 2.76 billion) for Ukraine amid the war against Russia.

Since the beginning of the conflict, support via the European Peace Support Fund (FEAP) has reached 3.6 billion euros (R$ 19.9 billion).

The Council also approved aid of 45 million euros (R$ 249.1 million) to support the community mission to train Ukrainian soldiers. This measure should double the country’s capacity to train 30,000 military personnel.

“Ukraine must be given all the necessary military equipment and training to defend its territory and its people from Russia’s war of aggression. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” said the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, via press release.