In the corruption scandal in the EU Parliament, Greek Vice President Eva Kaili and three other suspects were taken into custody on Sunday. In addition, the apartment of another MEP was searched, as the public prosecutor in Brussels announced.

Because of the allegations in connection with the World Cup host country Qatar, there were calls for political consequences and reforms, Transparency International criticized a “culture of impunity”.

Kaili and four Italians were arrested on Friday in Brussels for “gang corruption and money laundering”, including Kaili’s partner, who works in the EU Parliament, and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. According to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, there is a suspicion that Qatar tried to influence decisions of the EU Parliament with considerable sums of money and gifts. Four suspects were remanded in custody on Sunday, including Kaili, according to judicial sources.

“We do not tolerate corruption”

On Saturday evening, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola withdrew Kaili “with immediate effect from all powers, duties and tasks” as one of her 14 deputies. A complete dismissal of the Greek politician as Vice President of Parliament requires a vote by the European Parliament. Metsola wants to talk about this on Monday with the parliamentary group leaders, as the AFP learned from parliamentary circles.

Kaili’s socialist Pasok party had already excluded the 44-year-old former TV presenter on Friday. On Saturday, the Socialist Group in the European Parliament suspended Kaili’s membership. EU Vice President Katarina Barley (SPD) praised the quick reaction of Kaili’s party and parliamentary group. “We do not tolerate corruption. Corruption is poison for democracy,” she said on ARD.







The Greens group in the European Parliament called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of corruption. “We have to tighten our rules so that something like this can’t happen again,” the group said. The European policy spokesman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, Gunther Krichbaum (CDU), asked Kaili’s faction to clarify “on which topics Eva Kaili worked and which faction decisions she influenced”.

Sacks of banknotes

The director of the organization Transparency International, Michiel van Hulten, criticized a “culture of impunity” in the EU Parliament and lax financial regulations and controls. It was “time for a fundamental reform”.

According to the Belgian newspaper L’Echo, investigators found “several sacks full of banknotes” in Kaili’s apartment. The search was ordered after Kaili’s father was found with a large amount of cash in “a suitcase”.







According to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, the police confiscated around 600,000 euros in cash as well as data carriers and mobile phones during the raids. A government source in Rome confirmed that Panzeri’s wife and daughter were also arrested.

Debate on visa facilitation for Qatar

According to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, a “Gulf state” is suspected of “influencing economic and political decisions of the European Parliament” with considerable sums of money and gifts. Circles familiar with the investigation have confirmed media reports that the state is Qatar.

A Qatari government official said his country was “not aware of any details about an investigation.” Any “allegation of wrongdoing by the State of Qatar” is unfounded.

However, the Greens, Left Party and Social Democrats want to postpone negotiations on visa facilitation for Qataris, which were supposed to formally start on Monday. First of all, it must be ensured “that there was no influence by members of parliament or employees on the EU Parliament’s draft text on visa facilitation for Qatar,” said Green MEP Erik Marquardt, who was in charge.

A parliament spokesman confirmed to AFP that a trip to Qatar planned for the end of December by MEPs would be canceled “due to the current circumstances”.

In the European Parliament, Kaili recently cited the football World Cup in Qatar as “proof of how sports diplomacy can lead to a historic transformation of a country whose reforms have inspired the Arab world”. Qatar is a “leader in labor rights”. Shortly before the speech, Kaili met with Qatari Labor Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri in Qatar.

The Gulf Emirate has been under massive criticism for years because of the human rights situation in the country and because of its treatment of guest workers on the World Cup construction sites. According to human rights organizations, thousands of workers have died in Qatar in recent years.