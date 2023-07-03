The purpose of the measure is to guarantee grain exports; resumption was proposed by Russia and is being brokered by the UN

The EU (European Union) is considering authorizing a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, owned by the Kremlin, to connect to Swift. The financial institution was banned from the international payment system on June 14, 2022, as part of sanctions against Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

The purpose of the reconnection would be to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, as announced this Monday (July 3, 2023) by the Financial Times.

The resumption was proposed by Russia, which threatens not to extend the Black Sea grain initiative, in force since July 2022, unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports. Negotiations for the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to Swift are being intermediated by the UN (United Nations), according to the newspaper.

The grain deal was designed to stem the global rise in food prices. Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, was initially barred by Russia from shipping the product at its Black Sea ports.

Since it was established, the agreement has been extended several times. The current one expires on July 17th.