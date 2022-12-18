By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are considering a proposal to cap gas prices below levels suggested so far, ahead of the bloc’s energy ministers meeting on Monday to try to pass the measure, according to a document seen by Reuters.

After months of negotiation and two emergency ministerial meetings over the EU’s proposal for a ceiling, countries have not reached a consensus on the issue and are at odds over whether it could alleviate or worsen the energy crisis.

The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, drafted a new compromise to try to end the stalemate on Monday.

His proposal would trigger a cap if the Dutch Title Transfer Facility’s (TTF) gas center’s first-month contract prices exceed €188 per megawatt-hour for three days.

That’s far less than the €275/MWh originally suggested by the European Commission, which pro-ceiling countries including Belgium, Poland and Greece have dismissed as too high. They said the cap needs to be less than 200 euros to tackle the high gas prices that have impacted consumer bills.

Russia was the EU’s biggest gas supplier before it invaded Ukraine in February. Since then, Moscow has cut off most of the gas it sends to Europe, driving up prices and leading to record inflation.

But Europe’s biggest gas market, made up of Germany, the Netherlands and Austria, is opposed to the cap, which they say could disrupt the functioning of the continent’s energy markets and divert much-needed gas loads to other regions where prices don’t. are limited.

According to the latest proposal, shared with EU countries on Saturday, the EU ceiling value would not fall below 188 euros/MWh, even if the reference price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) retreated to much lower levels. lows.

But if the LNG reference price rises to higher levels, then the gas price ceiling in the EU would move with it, remaining €35/MWh above the LNG price – a system designed to ensure that the bloc bids above the market prices, if necessary, to attract scarce fuel.