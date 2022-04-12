Russian oil represents 1/4 of the commodity’s imports in the bloc, which is going to the 6th round of embargoes against the country.

The EU (European Union) is considering including embargoes on Russian oil in the next package of sanctions for the country, according to the foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands on Monday (11.Apr.2022). The information is from Reuters.

The ministers, who attended a meeting in Luxembourg (Belgium), the seat of the EU, say that a large part of the bloc’s representatives are in favor of sanctioning the commodity of Russia in the country.

Others, however, see an asymmetry in the measure. There is still no agreement on any embargo in this context. The bloc tries to follow the United States and the United Kingdom, which have already cut imports of Russian oil.

All members were unanimous in stepping up arms shipments to Ukraine.

Russian oil represents 1/4 of the product’s imports into the European Union. Russian gas could also be targeted by the bloc, according to Josep Borrell, an EU diplomat.

According to him, the countries that make up the bloc are committed to reducing their energy dependence on Russia.

An eventual embargo on Russian oil would affect EU member countries differently. Bulgaria, for example, is almost entirely dependent on commodity of the Russians.

The measure, if confirmed, should also promote a rise in gas and oil prices.