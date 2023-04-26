EU confirms special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU.
Aura Saavedra. TIME
Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU.
The high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, also announced aid for the reception of migrants.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The High Representative of the European Union (EU) and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, announced this Wednesday that the EU will have a special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia.
Borrell made the announcement during his visit to Colombia, between April 25 and 30, to participate, among other things, in the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela that took place in Bogotá this Tuesday.
Borrell told the press that the delivery will arrive next week for the installation of the table with the Central General Staff.
The senior official held a meeting with Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, which, he assured, was very enlightening.
“The EU wishes to accompany these dialogues for total peace,” Borrell said.
In addition, he took advantage of his visit to the country to announce 10 million euros more to support the reception of migrants in the country.
CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME
