Wednesday, April 26, 2023
EU confirms special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia

April 26, 2023
in World
Photo:

Aura Saavedra. TIME

The high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, also announced aid for the reception of migrants.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, announced this Wednesday that the EU will have a special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia.

Borrell made the announcement during his visit to Colombia, between April 25 and 30, to participate, among other things, in the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela that took place in Bogotá this Tuesday.

Borrell told the press that the delivery will arrive next week for the installation of the table with the Central General Staff.

The senior official held a meeting with Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, which, he assured, was very enlightening.

“The EU wishes to accompany these dialogues for total peace,” Borrell said.

In addition, he took advantage of his visit to the country to announce 10 million euros more to support the reception of migrants in the country.

