The EU, Germany and France do not criticize Draghi’s choice

Europe aligns to Italy. TO Brussels the prime minister’s strategy wins Mario Draghi, the Green Pass it will no longer be enough to enter a member country, a negative buffer. The European Council, after the dispute with the Commission, already returned on Wednesday afternoon following the meeting between the minister Hope and the Commissioner for Health Kyriakides, has decided to take a step back, also complicit in cases of contagion on the rise throughout Europe, with the peak of the Great Britain which has reached the alarming quota of 88 thousand positives in a single day. The Commission itself should also endorse the duration of the Green Pass to nine months for all 27 Member States and evaluates whether to express himself also on the hypothesis of associating the use of the tampon in trips to Europe. After Rome, in fact, the Greece and Estonia. There Sweden he confirmed that he considered the choice “understandable”.

But above all – continues the Republic – the two largest countries, that is Germany And France, they carefully avoided speaking out against it Dragons and to defend the criticisms of the Commission, albeit in the night Macron reiterated: “We do not plan to introduce Covid tests within the EU, but towards third countries”. The reason is simple: also Berlin And Paris they know that the situation may require some extra caution and in particular some extra restrictions. The new Chancellor Scholz he knows that this will be the ground on which he will be immediately judged.

