The European Union (EU) classified as “deeply disappointing”, this Tuesday (21), Israel’s decision not to allow the entry of Spanish MEP Ana Miranda, who was trying to travel to Palestinian territory.

Miranda even published tweets in Spanish and Galician while she was still at the Tel Aviv airport to denounce that she had been detained for several hours at the air terminal and that she was waiting for the moment to be expelled.

In her messages, the MEP indicated that this refusal was justified by her participation in the so-called “Flotilla of Freedom” in 2015, after the international incident that occurred in the Mediterranean Sea in 2010.

EU diplomatic spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Miranda’s deportation was “surprising” as his entry into the country was duly authorized by Israeli authorities.

“We regret the decision”, commented Massrali, for whom the gesture was “deeply disappointing”.

“Respect for all elected MEPs and the European Parliament is essential for good relations between the EU and Israel,” she concluded.

Spain’s diplomatic chief, José Manuel Albares, told the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee that the government is “demanding explanations from the Israeli authorities”.

The European bloc and Israel resumed joint council meetings that had been suspended for nearly a decade after the country rejected EU criticism of West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law.

The rapprochement was marked by a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on January 26 to the European Parliament, where he was received to his feet in a plenary session as part of the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

However, the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister at the head of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history has dimmed hopes for an improvement in bilateral relations with the EU.