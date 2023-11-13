The high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned this Sunday “the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.”



In a statement, Borrell also reiterated on behalf of the EU his call for Hamas to “immediately and unconditionally release all hostages.”

He also considered it “crucial” that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has access to the hostages. The head of European diplomacy referred to the “serious concern” of the European Union for the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. These hostilities are severely affecting hospitals and taking a terrible toll on civilians and medical personnel,” he said.

“The EU emphasizes that international humanitarian law stipulates that hospitals, medical supplies and civilians” in these centers must be protected, Borrell said.

“Hospitals must also immediately receive the most urgent medical supplies and patients requiring urgent medical care must be safely evacuated. In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians,” he said. the high representative.

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The EU, he added, “joins calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and a specific sea route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza“.

The Twenty-seven call for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and assistance to reach those who need it through all necessary measures.”

“The EU and its Member States will continue to work closely with international partners, the United Nations and other agencies, as well as countries in the region, to provide a sustained flow of assistance and facilitate access to food, water, healthcare, fuel and accommodation,” the statement added.

Borrell recalled that the leaders of the Union recognized at the last European summit, held at the end of October, Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

