Polling place in Donetsk, with the Russian coat of arms and a photo of President Vladimir Putin next to the ballot box | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Kremlin stated this Monday (11) that the results of the regional and local elections held in the country in recent days show the “absolute support” of Russian society for President Vladimir Putin.

“The elections that ended yesterday and their results very eloquently confirmed the absolute consolidation of society around the country’s leadership,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with broadcaster RBC.

Peskov commented on the “overwhelming victory” – according to the Central Election Commission – of the ruling party, United Russia, in elections considered a sham by the opposition and the West. “The level of support for the incumbent heads of regions is a testament to the fact that the president has the same support,” he added.

On the other hand, the European Union (EU) delegation in Ukraine criticized in a statement the holding of elections also in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea, irregularly annexed by Russia.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, United Russia also won large majorities in these regions.

“The European Union does not and will not recognize either the holding of these so-called ‘elections’ or their results,” he stated. “Russia’s political leadership and those involved in its organization will face the consequences of these illegal actions.” (With EFE Agency)