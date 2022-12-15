EU | Concerns about the European economy took center stage at the EU summit, after a twist on new sanctions, a political agreement

The EU finally reached a consensus on support for Ukraine, Hungary’s financial decisions and the minimum tax level for large companies. In the last stage, the brake was Poland.

Brussels

European the ability to survive in international competition and attract investments is starting to rise more and more strongly on the list of central concerns of the leaders of the European Union.

Until now, the EU has mostly focused on the price of energy and tried to find common solutions so that Europe could survive Russia’s energy blackmail.

It is now beginning to be seen what the consequences of expensive energy are for citizens and especially for industry.

The concern was also heard in the discussions at Thursday’s EU summit, when the topic was relations with the United States. The EU is now thinking about a response to the US IRA legislation, i.e. the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides large subsidies for the green transition with the domestication requirements reduced.

The EU considers the new law to potentially discriminate against European industry. At the same time, production costs in Europe are increasing due to expensive energy. The equation is difficult.

EU leaders ordered the Commission to draw up a plan for a European strategy by January to protect Europe’s economic, industrial and technological position and guarantee fair competition with other countries.

The Commission must make proposals on what national and EU-wide means are needed, and how investments could be promoted. These proposals would be discussed already in the extra EU summit organized in February.

The EU and the US are currently negotiating how the US will apply the IRA legislation in practice and whether it will be as home-bound as the Europeans fear. The EU leaders recorded the hope that results would be obtained through the negotiations.

Commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen presented the means already considered by the Commission in a letter he sent to EU leaders before Thursday’s summit.

According to Von der Leyen, the EU should in return simplify its own state aid rules and possibly apply them to the same extent as the United States does.

For those countries whose state finances do not allow for large subsidies, a “sovereignty fund”, i.e. a common EU fund, would be planned, the detailed drawings of which the Commission has not yet disclosed.

Von der Leyen’s letter was also a test of how the state aid and fund proposals will be received at the summit. In terms of the fund, the border once again went between northern and southern Europe – for example, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland are not enthusiastic about the idea that the EU would go down the path of jointly financed subsidies for industry.

Some countries consider the idea of ​​starting to compete with the United States and Asia with state subsidies to be doomed. Even within the commission, there are still disagreements about whether such a line would make sense.

Thursday the summit was characterized by the fact that the discussions progressed easily, even though the most difficult issues were at the top of the agenda.

In the issues related to the economy and competitiveness, an outcome that pleased all countries was reached in a surprisingly quick time frame, and the same was also true For discussions about Hungary’s recovery program and support for Ukraine.

In the latter two, Poland played a key role, which had also linked the questions to each other and to the EU’s next sanctions package against Russia.

As for Hungary’s recovery program, the member states already reached a preliminary decision at the beginning of the week on approving the program and on how much of Hungary’s EU money will be frozen pending the correction of violations of the rule of law.

However, Poland refused to accept these decisions during the summit. It did not accept the long-stalled decision attached to the package to set a minimum tax level of 15 percent for large companies across the EU.

In the end, with surprisingly little effort, a consensus that also pleased Poland was found on each question: Hungary’s recovery program and freezes were approved, the 18 billion euro aid to Ukraine received the final seal, and Poland accepted the minimum tax level.

On his bike ride Together with Lithuania, Poland also tried to demand stricter measures in the EU’s next sanctions package against Russia.

However, Poland did not succeed in this: in the sanctions line that reached a political agreement on Thursday evening, the continuation of the transport of fertilizers from Russia to third countries was ensured in accordance with the wishes of the UN.

Finally, the new sanctions package will be approved by noon on Friday.

Along the gas price ceiling that talked about autumn in the EU was acknowledged, in turn, so that pressure was put on the meeting of EU energy ministers meeting on Monday to come to a conclusion on the matter.

At the top level, the heads shared a common opinion on the need for a price ceiling and the basic principles, but the technical details, such as the size of the price ceiling, should be resolved at Monday’s meeting before the start of the Christmas holidays.

In the end, immigration, which was anticipated as one of the topics of discussion in advance, received little attention at the meeting. Austria has raised the issue.

It’s to Austria today targeted in autumn great immigration pressure not only from Ukraine but also from the south outside the borders of the EU.