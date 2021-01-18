The spread of the corona mutations, especially variant B.1.1.7, is of great concern to the EU and Germany. There is fear of an explosion in the number of infections.

Brussels – Last Thursday, a meeting of the so-called Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization took place two weeks earlier than planned WHO instead of. Next Thursday (January 21) it should now become one Special summit of EU leaders come. That reports the world. The reason: the new ones Coronavirus mutations.

Corona mutation: B1.1.7 causes an explosion in the number of infections in Great Britain and Ireland

Besides the brand new Virus mutation P.1 from Brazil * and the Corona variant 501.V2 from South Africa, in particular the Mutant B.1.1.7 from Great Britain the EU countries are very worried. A previously unknown variant * has now also been discovered at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Clinic. Overall, the Coronavirus mutations so far distributed in at least 50 countries worldwide.

The Virus mutation B.1.1.7 *which is arguably 40 to 70 percent more contagious than the original Coronavirus *, did in the UK for an extreme Increase in the number of infections and deaths taken care of. Also in Ireland Corona numbers literally exploded last month. Lay the 7 day incidence Still under 50 at the beginning of December, it is now more than 900 there.

Corona mutation in the EU: “Fear that there will be an explosion”

In Brussels one has the next impending danger in the Corona pandemic recognized long ago. “The anxiety is great that it’s going to be one pretty soon Coronavirus explosion will come, ”explained one senior EU official, who is involved in important negotiations, towards the world. In an internal meeting of the EU commission it has therefore already been pointed out that in a few weeks “the same conditions as in Great Britain” could prevail in large parts of the EU.

In many European countries, strict rules already apply Corona measures. In Austria became last weekend the Lockdown extended and the rules tightened again. Also in Germany will be next Corona summit between the federal government and the states on Tuesday (January 19) probably discussed a further extension and tightening of the measures.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should be loud world-Information last week in an internal group meeting of the Union parties urgently before the Virus mutation B1.1.7 have warned. This could become a exponential growth the number of infections in Germany to lead. “This is why the greatest, greatest caution is required,” Merkel is quoted as saying.

Concern about corona mutation in the EU: Kyriakides calls for decisive action

“We see that the new variants of the virus are common and in several European countries already have a significant impact, ”said the EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides across from world. She demanded decisive action of the EU countries. “We need to do more genome sequencing to identify the virus variants and we need to exchange information between us. That is crucial. ”

The EU commission be ready to support the individual states with expertise, infrastructure and money. You also have to test more as well as the capacities in hospitals and intensive care units increasesays Kyriakides. “We have to do everything we can to get one third wave and the loss of more lives Covid-19 * to prevent, ”she warned. Germany wants the different ones Coronavirus mutations better explore. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced a corresponding government ordinance on Monday (January 18). You can find more information in our Corona Germany ticker. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network