B.The Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) expects a maximum of 100,000 asylum seekers in Germany in 2020. “As things stand, we will take in fewer than 100,000 migrants this year,” said Seehofer of “Bild am Sonntag”. This is also one reason why the admission of around 1500 refugees from the burned down Greek camp Moria is justifiable.

The interior minister also hopes for an agreement within the EU on a reform of asylum policy by the end of the year. “I expect a solid proposal from the EU Commission in which all the stops will be pulled out so that we can reach a political agreement on European asylum policy by the end of the year,” said Seehofer. “I will do everything myself to find a solution.”

EU Commission wants to propose a new concept

After a long wait, the EU Commission presented new reform proposals on Wednesday, which the EU states and the European Parliament will then have to negotiate. All attempts to reform the EU asylum system have so far failed due to the issue of the distribution of refugees. Eastern European governments in particular categorically reject the admission of migrants.

The EU states have been bitterly fighting over asylum policy for years. The crux of the matter is the distribution of those seeking protection. The current system is primarily a burden on the countries on the EU’s external borders. That is why the EU states decided in autumn 2015 to relocate up to 160,000 asylum seekers. Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, however, resisted persistently. Since then, the cracks have deepened and the willingness to accept migrants has decreased.

“Morale World Champion”

One reason why there is still no concept is the debates in Germany, explained Seehofer. “Many of our neighbors tell me: Why should we participate when the Germans keep appearing as moral champions and putting us under pressure,” said the minister. “It’s hard to contradict them. We should not act as Europe’s guardians, but as partners. “

Seehofer showed understanding that other EU countries do not want to accept refugees from the Greek islands: “Some are reminded of 2015 when Germany opened its borders and then asked who was still taking in migrants.” This time, too, Germany made the decision on its own and then wanted comrades-in-arms. “Many EU countries do not appreciate this order. If the moral club is swung over all those who do not take up, you are doing yourself a disservice. “

“No unlimited possibilities”

The devastating fire in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos left more than 12,000 migrants homeless and triggered a debate, especially in Germany, about the acceptance of people from there. The Union and the SPD agreed on Tuesday to accept 1,553 refugees from five Greek islands that have already been recognized as in need of protection in Greece.





Seehofer defended himself against criticism of the attitude of the federal government. “It must finally stop creating the impression that only those who are in favor of unlimited admission have a heart, and whoever advocates smart, considered action, limiting and controlling migration, is a heartless monster,” he told the “Bild” On Sunday”. “I can say that for the entire federal government: We have a big heart, but we do not have unlimited opportunities to take in refugees.”

No police racism study

Seehofer also told the newspaper that he was planning a large-scale study on racism in society. “There will be no study with me that deals exclusively with the police and the allegation of structural racism within the police. That does not even begin to do justice to the problem. What is required here is a much broader approach for society as a whole and we are working on this. “

First of all, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution will present a report on racism and extremism in the security authorities at the end of the month.

The question of a scientific study on racism in the German police has been causing dissent in the coalition for months. While Seehofer rejects such a study, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) spoke out in favor.

In recent months, right-wing extremism allegations against police officers have arisen in several federal states. Among other things, 30 police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia were suspended from duty for alleged right-wing extremist activities.