Gosh! The EU that fails to keep a promise, surprising. The abolition of charge cards is only partially going ahead.

If you go abroad with an electric car, you need countless cards and apps to be able to charge. Pretty annoying. That is why the European Union (EU) came up with a directive that should make loading easier. However, this is not so simple, because the promise is only fulfilled for half.

Abolition of charge cards

The intention was so good: from 2027, charging station operators would have to clearly indicate the price and you would be able to pay with a regular payment card or credit card. Unfortunately peanut butter, the obligation applies not for all charging stations. So you will be left with a full wallet with a collection of cards.

Sometimes this costs money. It is often not clear what the prices are (of the electricity, but also of the charge card itself). There are even providers who charge fixed costs, which the EU wanted to deal with. Rightly so!

Directive

The guideline has been approved and will take effect on January 1, 2027. You will be stuck with the old cards for a few more years, so just keep going. But this is not all, the obligations are not valid for all charging stations, while this was the intention. Only charging stations that supply 59 kW or more fall under the new rules. These are often the poles that you can find along the highway, so fast chargers. It does not include the slower poles that are often found in parking lots in towns and villages.

That’s pretty bummed. Many Dutch holidaymakers cannot charge at the campsite or resort (and they tap into the electricity). Either there are too few posts or there are simply no posts. Then you have to go to the village for a while. And you will therefore continue to need cards for those charging stations.

Well, it is already an improvement that the charging stations along the highway are included. But why not go ahead and do it right the first time? Or am I saying something really stupid…

Photo: green Porsche Taycan GTS at a charging station, spotted by @spotcrewda

This article EU: complete abolition of charge cards will not take place appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#complete #abolition #charge #cards #place