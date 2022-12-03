Thierry Breton warns that the platform can be fined and even blocked if it does not respect European Union rules and calls, once again, for Elon Musk to take action against hate speech and misinformation. Thierry Breton called on Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, to tackle misinformation and hate speech on the platform and said that if rule violations continue, the EU could, in the worst case scenario, “turn off the platform in Europe”. ”.

Breton made the statement in an interview released this Saturday (12/03) by publications by the German media company Funke Mediengruppe and by the French newspaper Ouest-France.

“And if rule violations continue, we may shut down the platform in Europe. Nobody should be fooled: we will really do this, if necessary”, stressed the EU commissioner, noting that “the bird will fly according to European rules”, in an allusion to the Twitter symbol.

He claimed he found Musk when the billionaire was still considering buying the social network. Already in that first meeting, they would have talked about criteria for platforms like Twitter and, according to Breton, Musk would have accepted them. In April, he had already warned Musk about Twitter, regarding European rules.

Breton said he intends to talk to Musk again before Christmas. And he stressed that if Twitter does not do enough to combat lies and hate speech, it may initially have to pay fines. After repeated violations of the rules, the platform may be turned off.

“Absolutist of freedom of expression”

Shortly before acquiring Twitter, Musk defined himself as a “free speech absolutist” and made several criticisms of the platform’s content moderation policies, designed to combat misinformation and the spread of false news.

In buying the company, Musk said he would apply a firm defense of free speech to the platform, which raised concerns that Twitter would become a lawless land and a breeding ground for hate and propaganda, leaving users with the burden of combat bullying and misinformation.

Kanye West

This Friday, Musk announced the suspension of rapper Kanye West’s account, after the American artist published an image showing a Nazi swastika intertwined with a Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

According to Musk, West violated platform rules. “I tried as best I could. Despite this, he again violated our rule against inciting violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is the second time West has been suspended from Twitter this year. In October, Musk had welcomed the rapper back to the network.

Growing pressure from the EU

This week, Musk had already been pressured by the EU due to standards of content moderation policies, with yet another warning from Thierry Breton that the platform must increase its efforts to comply with legislation – the EU digital services law warns that companies can face problems due to posts that are abusive or spread misinformation

In recent months, however, Twitter has allowed the reactivation of previously blocked accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump.

md (EPD, Reuters)