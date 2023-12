French President Emmanuel Macron, called by Lula a ‘protectionist’, | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL

One day after French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements contrary to the Mercosur-European Union (EU) agreement, during COP28, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis canceled his planned trip to Brazil to discuss the issue at the 63rd Summit of Mercosur. The meeting would be on Thursday (7), in Rio de Janeiro. The information comes from the British newspaper Financial Times.

There was an expectation that the agreement would be announced at that time. After Macron’s speech and Lula’s response, which accused France of being “protectionist”, the Argentine chancellor, Santiago Cafiero, also ruled out the possibility of negotiation during the Rio de Janeiro summit.

Discussions for the agreement between Mercosur and the EU, which have been going on for more than 20 years, seemed to have reached a consensus in 2019. The conclusion, however, was delayed, with new demands made by the European Union, in March this year . Shortly afterwards, in April, the EU approved an anti-deforestation law in April that bans imports of products from areas deforested after December 2020, creating further difficulties.

Mercosur responded in a letter and negotiators from both blocs continued to seek an understanding. The noise that occurred at COP28 in Dubai between Lula and Macron, however, seems to have thrown a wrench into the ambitions of Brazil and Uruguay, the main parties interested in the agreement.