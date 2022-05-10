BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is considering a new joint issuance of debt by the 27-nation bloc, two European Union officials said, to cover Ukraine’s 15 billion euro liquidity gap over the next three months.

A Commission proposal will be published on May 18, an EU official said. The new EU joint loan, if agreed, could be based on the EU’s SURE scheme to finance unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

This would mean Ukraine will get very cheap loans from the bloc, and EU governments would need to provide guarantees that the joint loan would be repaid.

“It is one of the models under consideration, but nothing has been decided yet,” said a senior EU official.

The EU expects the United States to join the effort and provide around €5 billion, which would leave the EU needing to raise around €10 billion through the joint loan, officials said.

The idea will be discussed at the G7 finance ministers’ meeting in Bonn on May 18-20, officials said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)