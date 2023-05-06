Home page politics

Split

Not all countries are complying with the sanctions against Russia. That is why the EU Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, wants to introduce stricter consequences. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

How can the EU ensure that its sanctions against Russia are not simply circumvented? This question has been discussed intensively in Brussels for months. Now there are new developments.

Brussels – In the fight against circumventing sanctions against Russia, EU exports to third countries should also be able to be restricted in the future. As the German Press Agency learned yesterday from EU circles, this is a proposal by the European Commission for an eleventh package of punitive measures for the war against Ukraine. It was sent to the Member States yesterday.

According to the information, it is planned to create the legal possibility of restricting exports to third countries because of an alleged circumvention of sanctions as a deterrent. If this is not sufficient, then in a second step certain exports could actually be blocked. Goods that can be used for both civil and military purposes could be particularly affected. Night vision devices, which are used by hunters and security companies, but also by soldiers, were given as examples.

Not all obey sanctions

Kazakhstan, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates are examples of countries that are used to circumvent sanctions against Russia. Turkey was recently certified by EU experts to react comparatively decisively to indications of sanctions being circumvented.

Many products from the EU countries themselves have not been allowed to be delivered to Russia for months. In addition to dual-use goods such as night vision devices and drones, this also includes certain types of machinery and vehicles or certain computer chips.

The permanent representatives of the 27 EU member states are to discuss the Commission’s proposal, led by Germany’s leading politician Ursula von der Leyen, next Wednesday in Brussels. The aim is to adopt the eleventh package of sanctions this month. In addition to the new instrument for export controls, it should also include punitive measures against other people and organizations that support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Do not condone sanction violations

It is considered certain that the federal government is fundamentally open to the plans of the EU Commission. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck had already spoken out in February for much stricter action against circumventing economic sanctions against Russia. The Greens politician said at the time that there were “clear evasions from Germany” and emphasized that accepting violations of sanctions could not be accepted. “Here the interest of the people who are fighting for their freedom is betrayed,” he said, referring to Ukraine and the Russian war of aggression.

A paper by the Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that foreign trade data indicated that EU-sanctioned goods were exported “to a significant extent” from the EU and thus also from Germany to certain third countries and from there to Russia. dpa