In the fight against increasing anti-Semitism in Germany and other European countries, the EU Commission is relying on better cooperation with online platforms.

Strasbourg – As the German Press Agency learned from EU circles, the number of hateful comments should be significantly reduced. In addition, a European research center is to be created to deal with today’s forms of anti-Semitism. A corresponding “strategy to combat anti-Semitism and promote Jewish life” wants to present EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

According to an investigation by the EU Commission from the beginning of June, there has been around 13 times more anti-Semitic content on certain German-language channels on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram since the beginning of the Corona crisis than before the pandemic. Again and again there is physical violence against Jews in Germany. It was not until mid-September that a 60-year-old participant in a vigil for Israel and against anti-Semitism in Hamburg was hit in the face with his fist. Shortly before, the police had prevented an alleged attack on the synagogue in Hagen. Jewish life in Germany is more threatened than it has been in a long time, said Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) in August.

The strategy of the EU Commission wants to fight all forms of anti-Semitism, but at the same time also promote Jewish life as well as research, education and memory of the Holocaust. Among other things, synagogues and other facilities in public spaces are to be better protected. (dpa)