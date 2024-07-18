Von der Leyen: “I will appoint a Commissioner for Defence”

“To help coordinate this work at European level, I will appoint a Commissioner for Defence, who will work closely with the next High Representative/Vice-President in accordance with the Treaty. To define the new approach and identify our investment needs, we will jointly present a White Paper on the future of European defence in the first 100 days of the mandate”, says the President-designate of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her programmatic lines 2024-2029.

“Treaties must be changed where they can improve our Union, we will present proposals to improve Europe’s capacity to act, exploring new formats and decision-making processes, including for a wider Union.” This is what we read in the political guidelines of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the next five years of her mandate. “We will focus on what can be done already now and on areas where a broad consensus is emerging,” it reads.