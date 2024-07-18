Von der Leyen: ‘We will stay the course on the Green Deal’

Lots of reassurances to the Greens. And a promise to Giorgia Meloni: “New ways to fight immigration”. This is how Ursula von der Leyen’s speech to the European Parliament can be summed up in front of the deputies who will have to vote on whether or not to reconfirm her as President of the EU Commission.

Commission President-designate Ursula von der Leyen is committed to staying on course with the European Green Deal and intends to launch a clean industry plan in the first 100 days of her mandate, according to the guidelines for her next five years of office published ahead of the debate in the European Parliament. “This will pave the way towards the 90% emissions reduction target for 2040, which we will propose to include in our European Climate Law,” the document reads, in which Von der Leyen announces that she will propose a law to accelerate industrial decarbonisation.

Von der Leyen, ‘I will appoint a Commissioner for Defence’

“To help coordinate the work on defence at European level, I will appoint a Commissioner for Defence, who will work closely with the next High Representative/Vice-President, in accordance with the Treaties”. This is what is written in the guidelines of Ursula Von der Leyen published shortly before the vote in the plenary on her confirmation as President of the EU Commission. “Our work over the next five years will focus on building a genuine European Defence Union. Member States will always retain responsibility for their troops, from doctrine to deployment, but Europe can do a lot to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defence industrial base, innovation and the single market”, it continues.

Von der Leyen: Commissioner and New Pact for the Mediterranean

“I will appoint a Commissioner for the Mediterranean to focus on investment and partnerships, economic stability, job creation, energy, security, migration and other areas of mutual interest, respecting our values ​​and principles. He or she will work closely with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy”. This is what the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, wrote in her program document for a second mandate. “As part of a new Pact for the Mediterranean, we will develop our existing strategic partnerships and work towards new ones with clear responsibilities and deliverables. We will work in areas of shared interest, from investments in education, infrastructure and the wider economy to partnerships for talent and legal pathways”, she adds. “We will step up our work on returns and on preventing illegal migration and fighting human trafficking. I will ensure increased transparency towards the European Parliament”, she highlights.

Von der Leyen: new ways to fight illegal migration

“We will also reflect on new ways to tackle irregular migration, respecting international law and ensuring sustainable and fair solutions for migrants themselves,” wrote the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, in her programmatic document for a second mandate.

Von der Leyen: EU Housing Plan with Dedicated Commissioner

“The share of household income spent on housing has increased significantly. Rents and house prices are rising. There is also a significant and growing investment gap in social and affordable housing. To support Member States in addressing these issues, I will appoint a Commissioner whose responsibilities will include housing, and I will propose a first-ever European proposal with a Plan for Affordable Housing”. This is what the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, wrote in her program document for a second mandate. ++ Von der Leyen: Plan for green industry in the first 100 days

“We need a new Green Industrial Deal for competitive industries and quality jobs in the first 100 days of the mandate. Our focus will be on supporting and creating the right conditions for companies to achieve our common goals. This means simplifying, investing and ensuring access to sustainable and secure economic resources, energy supplies and raw materials.” This is what the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, wrote in her program document for a second mandate.

Von der Leyen: European air shield should be a symbol of the Union’s defense

“We need to invest more, invest together and focus on European projects. An air shield not only to protect our airspace but also as a strong symbol of EU unity in defense matters.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, in her speech to the European Parliament for the vote to confirm her second mandate.

Von der Leyen: Bloodshed in Gaza must stop now

“The bloodshed in Gaza must stop now. Too many children, women and civilians have lost their lives in Israel’s response to Hamas terror. The people of Gaza can no longer stand and humanity can no longer stand,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her speech to the European Parliament for the confirmation vote for a second term.

Von der Leyen: Shield to protect EU democracy from interference

“For a long time we have taken democracy for granted, now it is under threat.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, in her speech to the European Parliament for the confirmation vote for a second mandate. “Our journalists, whom I thank for their work, are uncovering espionage, disinformation carried out by Chinese and Russian actors. Never in recent decades has such a high level of attack been seen,” she added. “We must stop foreign actors from interfering in our democracy. And to do so we must take strong measures. If you trust me, we will create a shield for European democracy,” she announced.