EU Commission | The government confirmed Henna Virkkunen’s candidacy for Finland’s EU commissioner

EU Commission|Virkkunen has served in the European Parliament since 2014 and was re-elected in June’s European elections.

Government has named as expected Henna Virkkunen (kok) Finland’s commissioner candidate for the European Commission. The Government announced the matter on Thursday.

The commission’s next term of office is from the beginning of November this year to the end of October 2029.

Virkkunen, a licentiate in philosophy, served as an MP in 2007–2014. During his career as a Member of Parliament, he served as Minister of Education, Minister of Administration and Municipalities, and Minister of Transport and Municipalities.

52-year-old Virkkunen has served as a member of the European Parliament since 2014, and has held several public positions and other positions of trust in the European Parliament.

Among other things, he has worked in the transport and tourism committee and as chairman of the SME group of the European People’s Party (EPP).

I’m crocheting the future commissioner’s portfolio is not yet known.

The formation of the European Commission starts with the election of the president. The chairman discusses the national commissioner candidates with the member states and also decides on their areas of responsibility.

The European Parliament hears the candidates. The Parliament votes to approve the Commission as a single composition, after which the European Council appoints the Commission.

The members of the Commission are selected on the basis of general competence and commitment to the European cause. According to the EU Treaty, their independence must be indisputable, i.e. the task is carried out in accordance with the general interest of the Union.

One commissioner is elected from each EU country. The Finnish commissioner is appointed by the largest parliamentary party, which is the coalition.

Since 2019, he has served as Finland’s EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd).